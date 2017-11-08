Crews searching for escaped inmate on the run in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Crews are looking for a man who they say escaped from the Beckley Correctional Center.

Bruce McCullough allegedly escaped from the center on Tuesday, November 7 while he was on work release. Officials say he walked away from the facility and never returned.

McCullough is described as 5' 8" and weighs around 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say he has several tattoos including skulls, roses and stars on his arms.

McCullough was in originally arrested for burglary by breaking and entering.

If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 911.

