Greenbrier County Announces Plans to Build Sports Recreation Park

A public forum was held in Greenbrier County Tuesday, October 7th, to discuss the development of placing a recreation facility in the county. After three years of planning, the Greenbrier County Commission is finally making moves on their plan to create a Recreation Sports Park.

Roy Grimes, Greenbrier County Recreation Director, said he is happy to finally see this plan come into fruition.

"It's like waking up being a child on Christmas, I can't wait to open those presents, I can't wait til we get out there and have something done," Grimes said.



In order to do that they will start with phase one of three. This 140 acre project will be home to 4 baseball fields, 5 soccer fields, a walking trail, archery and more.



The first phase is estimated to cost around $2 million, but at the public hearing many people in the community agreed that you can not put a price tag on building a healthy community.



"We talk about drugs being an epidemic, obesity is also an epidemic, not just for children but also for adults and I hope that when we build this people will come to use our facility," Grimes explained.



Leaders are hoping to have the community's support for this project in order to acquire the funds and helping hands necessary.



The Commission has already closed on the land and they hope to begin preparing the land soon and having the park open by 2019.