Rupert Elementary Holds Groundbreaking for School

One Greenbrier County community is looking forward to having a new school soon. Tuesday, October 7th, officials in Greenbrier County held the Rupert Elementary School Groundbreaking Ceremony.



All the students from Rupert Elementary School took a field trip to their new site right beside Western Greenbrier Middle School.

Jeffrey Bryant, Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools, said this is going to be a great learning environment for the students.

"Now they will have air conditioning and heating which will be state of the art, which they have never experienced before, no longer on summer days are they going to be on the third floor sweltering, they will be able to learn in a pleasant environment," Bryant said.

They hope to have the new Rupert Elementary School Completed around this time next year.