Sentencing postponed for Princeton man involved in stabbing incident

The sentencing for a Mercer county man found guilty of assault has been postponed.

Hank Blankenship Jr., 25, appeared before a judge on Monday.

This comes after a jury found him guilty of stabbing a man twice in the leg with a pocket knife.

His attorney requested that he attend Drug court for a substance abuse problem.

Instead, the judge ordered him to undergo a 45 day evaluation at the Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County.

Blankenship was sent back to Southern Regional Jail and will remain there until the center can accommodate him.