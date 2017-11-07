Sentencing postponed for Princeton man involved in stabbing inci - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sentencing postponed for Princeton man involved in stabbing incident

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
PRINCETON -

The sentencing for a Mercer county man found guilty of assault has been postponed. 

Hank Blankenship Jr., 25, appeared before a judge on Monday.

This comes after a jury found him guilty of stabbing a man twice in the leg with a pocket knife. 

His attorney requested that he attend Drug court for a substance abuse problem.

Instead, the judge ordered him to undergo a 45 day evaluation at the Anthony Correctional Center in Greenbrier County. 

Blankenship was sent back to Southern Regional Jail and will remain there until the center can accommodate him.

