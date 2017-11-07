Virginia voters hopeful for jobs and economic growth

All eyes are on the Commonwealth of Virginia and New Jersey. The only two states in the nation that will be selecting a new Governor on Tuesday November 7th, 2017.

In the town of Tazewell at Nuckolls Hall the polls were steady throughout the day. A similar picture throughout the Commonwealth's southern region according to Director of Elections, Brian Earls.



"We are expecting about a 35 to 40% turnout here in Tazewell County. We got an update at 10 a.m. from all our precincts and we are running at about 10% so we are right on schedule," he said.

The gubernatorial race is one of the most highly contested races between Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican

Ed Gillespie.

After casting their ballots, local voters took time out to voice concerns on some of the major issues. Ralph Kinder said he's hoping for more jobs and a boost to the economy.

"A lot can be done as far as jobs and industry is a big issue I think there hasn't been a lot done in Southwest Virginia in over the last few years and I like to see more jobs in Southwest Virginia.



First time voter Jasmine Lowe shared the same sentiment.

"Because I want to be able to like have an income when I get older and be able to have a job when the time comes."

Meanwhile her mother, Melissa Gregory, said she wants to see change in policy when it comes to gun control.

"My issues are with the gun control I feel that there needs to be a lot more done about that situation considered all the things that has been going on in the world."

