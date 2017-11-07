Volunteer Veteran Pushes the Envelope with Encouraging Cards

Vernon Hughes served in the Navy for four years during Vietnam on the U.S.S. Enterprise. Now, he is on an eight-year volunteer mission at Beckley's V.A. Medical Center, where he donates his time and talents.

"It's great," Hughes said. "It makes you feel good when (you) help someone smile."

He specifically does that through making handmade cards, where its inspiration is felt by the patients his own mother took care of when she was a nurse.

"I always remember her getting cards from some of her ex-patients," Hughes said. "They always talked about her smile, so she passed it down."

Hughes has handcrafted more than 200 cards for his brethren here at the Beckley V.A. Medical Center. Each containing an inspirational message, which he hopes will help them fight their everyday battles.

"Always try to help your fellow man," Hughes said. "Because you may need the help someday."

His help has lifted the spirits of his fellow veterans.

"You can be down," said former Army Specialist Brenda Ernest. "You get one of those cards and just turns everything around."

It is service with a smile that surpasses all understanding.

"Smiles are like little bits of your heart's love," Hughes recited from a poem he write. "They make others happy, rays of joy from above."

