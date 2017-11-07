Salvation Army Begins Red Kettle Mission Tomorrow

The Beckley branch of the Salvation Army announced they will start their first red kettle program on November 8th , 2017 at the K-mart along Robert C. Byrd Drive. Captain Jerry Lester hopes these infamous donation stations will remind members of the community to give to those who need a happy holiday.

"We're there for the people," Lester aid. "That's what it's about. It's working to make sure that the people have a merry Christmastime."

Kroger, Hobby Lobby, and Food Lion will be among stores starting their kettles this Friday. Walmart, Sam's Club and others will follow suit on Black Friday.