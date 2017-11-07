Salvation Army Begins Red Kettle Mission Tomorrow - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Salvation Army Begins Red Kettle Mission Tomorrow

Posted: Updated:
By David Horak, Reporter
Connect

The Beckley branch of the Salvation Army announced they will start their first red kettle program on November 8th , 2017 at the K-mart along Robert C. Byrd Drive.  Captain Jerry Lester hopes these infamous donation stations will remind members of the community to give to those who need a happy holiday.

"We're there for the people," Lester aid. "That's what it's about. It's working to make sure that the people have a merry Christmastime."

Kroger, Hobby Lobby, and Food Lion will be among stores starting their kettles this Friday.  Walmart, Sam's Club and others will follow suit on Black Friday.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.