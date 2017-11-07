Conference in Beckley Brings Hope To Local Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs from all over Southern West Virginia were at Tamarack for the West Virginia Good Jobs Conference.

This event put on by Strong Mountain Communities, they are a branch of Coalfield Development. Their goal was to give aspiring business owners an opportunity to network and get the word out about their business idea. President of Strong Mountain Communities, Zach Drennon, said this is a way start-up companies can get the support they need.

"We've got all sorts of funders here from various loan funds and venture capital groups, there are actually looking for ways they can deploy the money that they have and support entrepreneurial efforts and widen a community from economical development elements within the state government and we've got them all here and it's all to support entrepreneurs and small businesses." Drennon, said.

The WV Job Conference will continue Wednesday, November 8th, from 9:00-11:30 p.m.