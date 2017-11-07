Dining hall worker charged with making terroristic threats against Ohio University

Dining hall worker charged with making terroristic threats again - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A worker in a dining hall at Ohio University has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he planned to “take down” other employees.

According to the Ohio University Police Department, just before noon, Monday, officers were called to Nelson Dining Hall on the report that an employee, later identified as Curtis Embrey, 38, had threatened to “take down” himself and other employees when he arrived at work at 2pm.

OUPD officers arrested Embrey at a nearby parking lot, at about 1:35pm.

Embrey has been charged with making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.

