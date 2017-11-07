Mercer County makes recycling easier

The Mercer County Recycling Program rolled out its community recycling bin to Glenwood Park. The program worked to 'Keep Mercer Clean' by making recycling more convenient for people around the community.

People were able to bring plastic, aluminum, and paper products to the park instead of to the recycling facility. Chip Redden, Mercer County Recycling Coordinator, said this was a chance for the recycling program to get out into the community and show people the importance of cutting down on waste.

"The hopes are that we can get people in the habit of recycling and reduce what goes into the landfill, and in the meantime help clean-up the community," Redden explained.

The recycling bin will be at Glenwood Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th, Monday, November 13th, and Wednesday, November 15th.