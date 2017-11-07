Alderson Police Department gives back to injured officer
The town of Alderson is coming together to support the family of injured police officer, Mac Brackenrich. The Alderson Police Department is selling t-shirts with the logo, "#team703," in honor of Brackenrich's unit number.
The proceeds from this fundraiser will be put into a fund for Brackenrich's family. Jeremy Bennett, Alderson Police Chief, said this was the least the department could do for someone who has done so much for the community.
"We are a small community, we're all family. We do everything we can to take care of our own. We're going to do everything we can to support his family. He has a fiance and a one-year-old who is depending on him," Bennett said.
T-shirts are being sold at the Alderson City Hall for $15. Long-sleeve t-shirts are $18 and hoodies are $30.