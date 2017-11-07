YMCA kicks off Spirit of Beckley fundraising - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

YMCA kicks off Spirit of Beckley fundraising

By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
BECKLEY (WVNS)--The YMCA of Beckley kicked off their biggest fundraiser of the year, honoring the Spirit of Beckley recipient Bishop Fred T. Simms. 

Tuesday morning, November 7, 2017 they held their annual Spirit of Beckley breakfast to begin fundraising over the next several weeks.

Bishop Simms will be the 31st recipient of the Spirit of Beckley award, and YMCA's Chief Executive Officer Jay Rist says there's nobody more deserving.

"He not only touches the lives of his congregation, but I think he's a real fan of our youth and making sure they have opportunities  to learn, grow and thrive. Which is what the YMCA is all about," said Rist.

All of the money raised goes toward the YMCA's youth programs. Their goal this year is to raise $100,000. You can donate by calling the YMCA of Beckley at 304-252-0715.

Bishop Simms will be honored at the Spirit of Beckley Dinner on December 11th.

