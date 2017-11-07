Veterans Day Ceremony Being Held at Concord University

The Concord University Veterans Association will host a special ceremony to honor local veterans on Friday, November 10, 2017.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point in Athens. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending the event.

"We really like to take advantage of military holidays and show the support that Concord University has for the men and women who have fought and died for our country, and we especially like to honor those who are still with us, whether it be in the surrounding area or right here on campus," stated Steven Kennedy, Concord University Veterans Advocate.

For additional information contact Steven Kennedy at kennedys24@mycu.concord.edu or (304) 384-6300. Information on services and programming for veterans at Concord is available at http://www.concord.edu/veterans/.