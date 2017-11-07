Concord University Theatre to Present 'The Jack Tales'

Appalachian stories and music are at the heart of the upcoming theatre production at Concord University. The Jack Tales, with music by Colleen Anderson, will be presented in the H. C. Paul Theatre of the Alexander Fine Arts Center. The performances will take place on November 8, 9, 10, 11, at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Concord University students, faculty, and staff are admitted at no cost with a valid Concord University I.D. card.

Theater Director Karen Vuranch states that The Jack Tales are traditional mountain stories brought to Appalachia from the Old World. There are hundreds of old stories where Jack is the hero. This play brings five of the stories to life and, as Vuranch pointed out, are "comical and provide lots of opportunities for silliness and creativity. At the same time, they rejoice in the uniqueness of the Appalachian culture."

Vuranch believes that this play was a perfect fit for Concord and has been extremely fun to produce. "First, it had a large and flexible cast, so I could give opportunity to many students. And, it is a play that allows for a great deal of improvisation and humor," she said.

The ensemble cast includes Karli Cline, Shanice Cook, Trace Crum, Brianna Duckworth, Elisha Fraley, Hannah Gates, Nathaniel George, Laya Gilpin, Kristen Knight, Maizy Landreth, Amberly Lester, Corey Lucas, Caleb Marcellais, Duc Nguyen, Megan Perdue, Jack Sheffler, Katie Stowers, Brandon Thomas, Stan Tucker, Shannon White, Jimmy Wilburn and Caleb Zopp.

In addition to the cast, the production staff includes Chris Coenhouer and Jessica Miles controlling lights, Marilyn Bree Burgess doing makeup, Mary Boggess as Stage Manager, Phylicia Gray as the Props Master, and Corey Lucas and Duc Nguyen as the Stage Crew. Musicians include Tim Mainland, Maggie Jusiel, and Caleb Zopp.

Vuranch says, "The ultimate goal of this production is to give students a chance to perform a comedy that encourages improvisation. I want to celebrate our Appalachian heritage and present a play that is entertaining and humorous."

The performance is presented in cooperation with R. Rex Stephenson and produced in cooperation with Dramatic Publishing Company.

For more information, contact Concord University's box office at (304) 384-5101 or contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu at (304) 384-5259.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at http://www.cuboxoffice.com or by calling (304) 384-5101. Reservations that are not picked up 15 minutes before the performance starts each night will be released. Concessions will be sold each night of the performance.