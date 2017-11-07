Concord University Choirs Presenting Fall Concert

The Concord University Choir will present their Fall Concert on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Alexander fine Arts Center Main Auditorium.

The concert will feature American music, including "Song of Democracy" by Howard Hanson, and selections from "Southern Grace" by Jennifer Higdon, with Dr. Jacob Womack, piano and student soloists.

The ConChords will present lighter fare, with a cappella pieces of all kinds. Dr. Kelly Hudson is the conductor of both ensembles.

There is no admission charge. The general public is invited to join the Concord University campus community in attending the concert.

For additional information contact Dr. Kelly Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or (304) 384-5301.