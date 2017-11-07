Man exiting porta potty attacked after fight in Marlinton

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)-- A Pocahontas County man has been arrested for attacking a man while he was exiting a porta potty.

According to a criminal complaint, Gary McKenney got into an argument with another man at the "Mini Park" in Marlinton, WV on November 5, 2017.

After the argument McKenney waited for the same man to get out of a porta potty and then attacked him with a croquet mallet.

According to criminal complaint, McKenney told state troopers, "he wanted the man to know he meant business and was glad he hurt him."

McKenney faces malicious assault, and remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.