Police investigating after family fight ends with one person in the hospital

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Oak Hill police are investigating a family fight after one person ended up in the hospital.

Police said they responded to the scene at the 100 block of Summerlee Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Inside the home, police found a man who said he was trying to separate his mother and his sister because the two were arguing. Police said the man had several wounds but told them they were accidental and he did not want to press any charges against his mother or sister.

Two hours later, officers said they were called to Plateau Medical Center where they found the daughter with minor cuts. Officers said she was not cooperative and did not want to file any charges.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

