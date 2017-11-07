Silver Alert issued for Virginia man with cognitive impairment

HERNDON, VIRGINIA (WVNS) -- Virginia State Police have issued a silver alert for a man who was last seen on Tuesday, November 6.

Herndon police are looking for Donald Gary Higgins. He is described as a 65-year-old white man, around 5'8" and about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown/grey hair.

Police said he was last seen at the 1000 block of Tyler Street in Herndon, Virginia.

He was wearing a black/grey jacket, yellow redskins jersey, grey running shorts and carrying docker pants and a plaid long sleeve.

Officials said Higgins suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses as a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you know where he may be or have any information, you are asked to call the Herndon Police Department at 703-435-6846 or 911.

