Police Searching for 2 People that stole $30,000 in rings from Charleston store

By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police are searching for two people who stole six engagement rings valued at $30,000 from the Macy's in the Charleston Town Center Mall.

According to the Charleston Police Department, they are searching for a man and woman. Police said the woman threatened the clerk, by telling the clerk her boyfriend had a gun and he would use it if they contacted security.

The female then grabbed the rings and they ran from the store.

The woman was wearing a dark colored pantsuit with a white button up shirt, Prada sun glasses, grey knit hat and a red wig.

The man was wearing black baggy jeans, black hoodie and tan Timberland boots. The man also had a full dark colored beard and was described as being 6’0" tall with a slender build.

If anyone has any information on these two people contact Det. Chris Lioi at 304-348-6480.

