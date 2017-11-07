Skating, holiday lights planned at West Virginia fairgrounds - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Skating, holiday lights planned at West Virginia fairgrounds

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) - The State Fair of West Virginia plans to feature an ice skating rink, Christmas lights display and Santa Claus visits starting Dec. 12 at the fairgrounds in Lewisburg.
    
Christmas at the Fair, scheduled to continue through Jan. 1, is planned for the Ag Pavilion on the north end of the grounds, open 4-10 p.m. weekdays and 2-10 p.m. weekends.
    
According to fair officials, skating will cost $20 for adults and those age 13 and up and $10 for younger children.
    
They say special pricing and hours are available for groups and private parties.

