Virginia Prepares for Crucial Statewide Election

The statewide election for Virginia this year is one that could set the political tone for the region and even the country. The race for governor is getting tighter between former Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie and Democratic challenger Ralph Northam.

"Governor's race is very important because during this governor's term is the next census," said Sherman Cain, Tazewell County's Secretary of Electoral Board. "Distributions are made on population for precincts and all kinds of good things."

The Commonwealth's Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General will also be decided. The only way for the people of Virginia to set the course of their future is to vote.

"The American citizens control this country by their vote," said Tazewell County voter Janice Busic. "That's why it's important to go out tomorrow and vote."

While social media may impact the opinions of voters, the the decisions are made at the polls.

"Sitting at their computer at home and typing out blurbs on the internet really doesn't help," Cain said.

"So many people want to be the faceless complainer on social media," said Tazewell County voter Lori Moss. "But the real action will happen tomorrow at the polls where you can let your voice be heard in a positive way to help make your state a better place."