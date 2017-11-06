Bluefield College Receives Statewide Recognition

Bluefield College was named as one of the top colleges in Virginia Living Magazine's "state of Education 2017" issue for the third consecutive year. Schools that made the list were acknowledged for their quality and innovation in arts and humanities, science, math, technology, athletics, capital improvements and other areas. Bluefield College president David Olive believes the core of their quality education is literally within their core classes.

"We give a broad-based learning opportunity for every student that comes here," Olive said. "It's pretty much consistent what they all share in common - thus, the common core."

Bluefield College looks to expand its curricula even further as they will offer a masters degree in biomedical sciences beginning next August.