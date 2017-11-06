Spotlight is on governor's races in Virginia, New Jersey

By ALAN SUDERMAN and MICHAEL CATALINI

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia and New Jersey are set to pick new governors Tuesday in what could be a telling referendum on Republican President Donald Trump's political popularity a year after he was elected.

Democrats in both states have tried to tie their opponents to the president and are eager to prove they can harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls. Republicans are looking to show they have a winning blueprint in blue-leaning states. Trump lost both states in last year's presidential race and has not campaigned in either contest.

Tuesday's results could impact how both parties run campaigns in next year's midterm election, when control of Congress and numerous statehouses are up for grabs.

