West Virginia's Bob Huggins get 4-year contract extension

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday announced the extension, which runs through the 2021-22 season. The 64-year-old Huggins will earn $3.75 million this season, including a base salary of $250,000.

Under the agreement, starting with the 2022-23 season, Huggins can assume a five-year appointment in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department, ending in June 2027. Or he can continue coaching.

The arrangement is similar to a 2012 contract extension for Huggins.

Huggins is entering his 36th season as a head coach and 11th in Morgantown. No. 11 West Virginia opens play Friday night against No. 25 Texas A&M at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

