Local Churches Take Security Seriously

After the tragedy at a church in Texas local spiritual leaders expressed sadness toward the situation.

"You know my first response is anger," a Youth Pastor at the Beckley First Baptist Church, Ryan Haddox said. Haddox explained hate is not the answer when it comes to tragedies like the one in Texas. "We don't need to respond to ill feelings in our minds with violence and with physical harm," Haddox said.

Instead he preaches love in his community. "It's important to not only come together, but not shut ourselves out from the world. We're still a body of believers," Haddox added.

He stressed it's unpredictable cases like the one in Texas that cause heartache, but he's taken measures to make sure his congregation is secure. "We have a security system installed on our doors that only certain times, 15 minutes before service the doors are locked."

For those who attend church every Sunday, they said the situation in Texas won't stop them from believing. "I'm not going to let nobody stop me from serving the lord," a Beckley resident, Willia Barnhart said.

Others agree, explaining they will continue to keep their faith strong, but will also carry protection in the case of the unknown. "I carry a concealed weapon and I think it's something that we need," a Wyoming County Resident, Herman Cook said.