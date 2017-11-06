UPDATE: Kroger employees vote to ratify new union contract

People working at one popular grocery store in our area may be seeing some changes to their contracts.

The new contract provides increased pay while maintaining healthcare and retirement benefits. The new contract takes effect immediately and extends through August 29, 2020.

The vote took place Monday, Nov. 6 in Charleston and Morgantown. According to a press release nearly 1,000 members from the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 attended the meetings to vote on the new contract.

The agreement between the company and the union prevents any possibility of a strike.

The new contract covers approximately 4,200 Kroger employees working at 39 stores located in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.