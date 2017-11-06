Meth bust in Sullivan leads to bigger bust in Beckley

Law enforcement officers in Raleigh County had a busy day on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A 911 call led deputies to a home with thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine. They made five arrests at that location.

Information from that bust sent investigators to the Quality Inn in Beckley. During a search there, they found 515 grams (approximately, 1 pound 2 ounces) of meth. That equals around 5,150 doses worth around $103,000.

Miguel Garcia and Saul Ramirez both of Fort Worth, TX were arrested, along with Juan Antonio Nolasco-Campos of El Salvador. All three men were taken to the Southern Regional Jail to wait for bond hearings.