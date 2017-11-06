Wonderland of Trees Returns to Crossroads Mall

Christmas trees galore can be found at Crossroads Mall, and it's all to help out a good cause. The United Way of Southern West Virginia's Wonderland of Trees is underway. All trees are decorated by local organizations and businesses. The proceeds from this event go to help the United Way and the charities they support.

"It's important to give people the opportunity to give back, especially in a place like the mall where a lot of people who may not know what work the United Way does just kinda stop in and have a chance to hear about our mission," said Christina Cowley with the United Way of Southern WV.

We have our own 59 News 'Baby It's Cold Outside' themed tree there as well. The Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's business after hours preview of the trees for chamber members is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Voting for your favorite tree begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.