Helping Our Neighbors In Need

The first week of November is here and that means the holidays will be soon upon us. But not everyone will be able to have a turkey dinner surrounded by loved ones on that day. They just can't afford it.

"Sometimes during our thanksgiving season, there's people that will bring turkeys and things in to us to give to families," Captain Jerry Lester, Commanding Officer The Salvation Army in Beckley, said.

Last year, the Salvation Army collected more than $149.6 million during their red kettle campaign. That was able to provide Christmas dinner and presents to 3.2 million families in the United States. In the Beckley area alone, Captain Lester said the Salvation Army is helping hundreds of families every day. Leading up to the holiday season this year, the Salvation Army has seen more people in need.

"We do know that there are more and more people coming through our doors needing assistance than we've ever had before. And we're really asking the community to help us take notice to this," said Captain Lester.

Every thanksgiving, the Salvation Army in Beckley hosts a thanksgiving dinner at Carpenter's Corner. In 2018, they are looking to add onto their thanksgiving feast.

"I would like to try to give out baskets. If not a basket, a box of food or whatever. And in that, a turkey and everything with it. I'd like to do for a couple different reasons. One, it provides a meal for a family," Captain Lester added.

They are always looking for donations. To find out how you can help call the Salvation Army at (304) 253-9541.