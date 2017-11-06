Major meth bust made in Raleigh County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Major meth bust made in Raleigh County

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Hundreds of grams of methamphetamine were found at a home in Sullivan, WV after a woman calls 911.  Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department were called to the home on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.  The woman told dispatchers she was being held at knife point.  

When investigators arrived, they were able to see drug paraphernalia.  That gave them sufficient cause to get a search warrant.  Inside, deputies found close to 200 grams of crystal meth with an approximate value of $37,000.  

There were five people arrested on charges which ranged from kidnapping to possession with intent to deliver.  The suspects include Andrew Fitzpatrick, 32, Cheyenne Hart, 21, Jessica Kincaid, 27, Joseph Keffer, 34 and Elijah Mills, 38.  Deputies were assisted by the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

