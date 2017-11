HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer.

According to police, Rudy is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and escaped from his kennel in the Pritchard area of Wayne County.

Rudy escaped around midnight on Saturday.

If you've seen Rudy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Huntington Police Department Lt. Levi Livingston at (304) 544-8442.