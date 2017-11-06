Suspect wanted for shoplifting from Beckley K-Mart

Officers with the Beckley Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down a man who took items from K-Mart. It happened at the story in the Beckley Plaza on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

According to investigators, the unknown man had a shopping cart full of merchandise. He then took the cart out of the store through a back door. A list of the items taken was not released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Patrolman McGhee at 304-256-1720 or call CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can also be left anonymously at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.