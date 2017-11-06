Two people face grand larceny and drug charges in Raleigh County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Two people face grand larceny and drug charges in Raleigh County

By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Two people have been arrested in Raleigh County after troopers find drugs during a traffic stop.

Luke Holstein is charged with battery on a police officer, grand larceny, possession and other charges. Virginia Tilley is charged with grand larceny, possession and other charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Troopers were tipped off that two people driving a stolen truck would be going to a local gas station on Robert C. Byrd Drive on November 4, 2017. Troopers waited at the gas station for Holstein, and Tilley, and when the two arrived troopers attempted to stop the truck.

Holstein ran from the truck and troopers had to tackle him.  According to the criminal complaint Holstein resisted and pushed troopers.

After searching the truck, troopers found 15 grams of what is believed to be marijuana. and a small substance believed to be methamphetamine.

