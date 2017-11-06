Raleigh County coal mine named among nation's safest mines

An Alpha Natural Resources (ANR) mine in Raleigh County received a national safety award. The National Mining Association presented the Sentinels of Safety award to the Coon Cedar Grove Mine. The mine is located near Whitesville, WV.

To qualify for the award, mines must have a minimum of 4,000 injury free hours. The Coon Cedar Grove mine had more than 48,000 injury-free hours in 2016. According to a release from ANR, this is the fourth operation affiliated with the company to receive the honor in the last 10 years.

"Safety is paramount, it is our first objective, and to have the dedication of the Coon Cedar Grove workers be recognized with this prestigious national honor is gratifying," said ANR's Senior Vice President of Safety, Brian Keaton.

The mine is operated by Marfork Coal Company, LLC. The National Mining Association presented the award at a dinner in Washington, D.C. Around 20 miners work at the Coon Cedar Grove mine.