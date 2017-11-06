Woman Arrested On Child Neglect Charges

CHARLESTON, W. Va. -- A woman is in jail on child neglect charges after police said she left her children home alone for several hours.

Officers said they responded to a home on the 1800 Block of Summers Avenue In South Charleston. There, they found an 11-year-old girl holding a 1-year-old with a sign asking for help.

The girl told officers that her mother, Shalinda Ball, had left her with the infant for 4 hours. Officers located Miss Ball at the Southmoor Apartments at her mother's house and advised her that her children were at the police station.

Ball told officers that she had only left the children for roughly an hour. Ball is charged with Child Neglect causing risk of serious injury or death.

Ball is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,500 bond. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.