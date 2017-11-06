Florida Deputies looking for criminals who stole 4K in drugs from Walgreens

Deputies in Florida are looking for the crooks who broke into a Walgreens and stole drugs worth thousands of dollars.

It happened at a Walgreens in Weston, about 20 miles west of Fort Lauderdale, and the criminals were caught on surveillance video.

The crime happened around 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 26.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said it took only 90 seconds for the duo to steal opiates worth more than four thousand dollars.

Officials said the criminals used a crowbar to enter the store. They then forced open the security gate in front of the pharmacy, giving them access to all the drugs.

The criminals got away with Opana, Oxycodone, Methadone, Oxycontin, Endocet, Morphine, Hydrocodone and Methylphenidate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.