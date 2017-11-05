Tazewell Honors Local, Regional Veterans with Parade

Bikes, classic cars, horses and more filled the lineup for Tazewell's Veteran's Day Parade, where the city honored their military neighbors who've gone beyond the call, even within their own hometown.

"They don't quit serving the country," said Tazewell mayor Donald Buchanan. "They serve our community. They join the Civic Clubs. It's just great to be in a community to be in with people that helps serve each other."

The parade's success largely in part due to the work of those same veterans, including former Army Sergeant Alfred Wicks, who loves the tight-knit community in Tazewell.

"It's a good place," Wicks said. "Small Town U.S.A. Patriotic. You can't ask for no better people."

Hicks served two tours in the Middle East, fighting in Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Now, he works with Fallen Warriors Inc, where its wall bears the names of those from the Southwestern Virginia region who sacrificed their all for many.

"Somebody's going to know that name," Winks said. "They don't have to travel across the country. That's something that's going to represent and respect those that gave the ultimate sacrifice."

For Hicks, respecting them this Veteran's Day and throughout the year is about self-reflection and never taking anything for granted.

"If you're forgetting where you come from, you're never going to make it to where you need to go," Wicks said. "Look down deep in your heart, say Hey what did these guys do for me?' and appreciate it."

Another saluting reminder that the land of the free is because of the brave.