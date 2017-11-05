Movie Music Themed Dance Class Encourages Community Fitness

People in Beckley jumped to their feet and showed off their dance moves to promote fitness. Active Southern West Virginia and Raleigh County Community Action Association celebrated their new partnership with a special event.

Their hope is to get the community healthy with a variety fitness classes. Erin Reid, Community Outreach Director for Active West Virginia, said it's important for people in West Virginia to be active to get healthy.



"We're leading the nation in some of the most unhealthy things, obesity, mortality rates, and things of that sort and here at Active we want to decrease those rates by offering free physical activity to the community," Reid said.



For those looking to get active classes will be held every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. all free of cost at the Central Headstart Facility.