Rock Painting in Beckley Encourages People to Shop Local

Things got a little rocky with painting in Beckley this Sunday all in efforts to promote local businesses. The Downtown Beckley Business Association partnered with Beckley Rocks to hold a holiday rock painting event.

This is where kids were painting rocks all in efforts to promote shopping local. How it worked is kids showed off their artistic abilities by painting rocks which they will later hid in the community as a part of a scavenger hunt.

Christine Kinder, member of Downtown Beckley Business Association, said this was a great opportunity to encourage people to to shop local for the holiday season.



"Its just great to get people out and discover new places and hopefully when people go out downtown to hide their rocks they will discover new shops that they didn't know we had," Kinder said.



For those looking to find where these gems will be - you can participate in that scavenger hunt that will take place November 25th on Neville Street.