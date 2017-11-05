Two Cars Involved in Crash in Crab Orchard

Emergency crews in Raleigh County rushed to the scene of a car accident.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2017 in Crab Orchard.

Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at the bottom of Midway Road and Robert C Byrd Drive. 911 Dispatchers said there are reports of possible injuries.

EMS was on scene within minutes of the crash, along with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department. Local fire departments were on their way to help assist with the scene.

