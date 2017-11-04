WVSOM Raises Scholarship Money With Annual Grand Affair Event

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine held their Annual Grand Affair event Saturday, November 4th, at the Greenbrier Resort.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine put down their surgical masks to pick up their Masquerade masks for their annual Grand Affair. This event is held every year to raise money for scholarships for the Osteopathic Medicine students.

Raina Lopez, member of the Student Government Association at WVSOM, said the association does what they can to help lessen the cost for students to attend the school.

"Med school is really expensive and any opportunity that we can give to other students to help lessen that cost is always a good idea," Lopez said.



Over four hundred people attended this event to show their support for students. Money raised will go toward scholarships which will help two students from each class pay for medical school.



This is not only a time to raise money, but a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the School of Osteopathic Medicine.



"There are alumni here, there are our corporate sponsors, many of our hospital partners are here and friends of the school, so it is truly a great celebration. It's a great grand affair," James Nemitz, Vice President for Administration WVSOM, said.

If you would like to help raise money for the med school students you can attend the event next year or donate a silent auction item.