Greenbrier Humane Society Finds Homes for Over 50 Animals

The Greenbrier County Humane Society is was working hard to clear out their shelter on Saturday. It's an annual event that works to find these furry friends a forever home.

As a part of the Clear the Shelter event all adoption fees were waived. On top of that the humane society also offered free micro chipping for cats and dogs. Organizers say they've seen a positive response as cages were emptied.

Mereda Doss, Director of the Greenbrier Humane Society, was very happy with this years turn out.

"We have adopted out 14 of our dogs, we only have 4 left, and we have adopted out 53 of our cats we have 4 left again and as you can see we are probably going to be saying goodbye to all of the cats today," Doss said.



The Greenbrier Humane Society hopes to continue to free up space and find animals their forever home.