People Take a Stand for Fair Tax Reform in Lewisburg

By Destiney Burt, Reporter
Saturday, November 4th a group of people in Greenbrier County were taking a stand for fair taxation. The crowd consisted of people from all over Greenbrier County including some from the Greenbrier Valley Women's March and the Greenbrier County Democratic Women's Club.

With all the talk of tax reform, people gathered to educate the community on the importance of understanding what is going on with the plan for tax cuts.  At this rally they said Republicans are working hard to get tax reforms passed by the end of the year and some democrats don't think it is fair. 

Cici Mclay, Member of Greenbrier Valley Womens March and Indivisible helped organize this event to educate the public. 

"Over the next two weeks they'll be working on it and then it will be coming to vote, this is the tax plan that changes the taxation of this country significantly it will be taking money away from the poor and be giving it to the wealthy," Mclay said. 
     
Republicans in the House and Senate have until November 13th to draft a tax reform bill.

