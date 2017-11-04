Fire Burns at a Glen's Towing Company

Raleigh County 911 Dispatchers report there was a fire at Glen's Towing in Beckley Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Local emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire at the towing company on Dunn Drive in Beckley just after 1 p.m.

The Beckley Fire Department was on scene to help put the fire out. 911 Dispatchers reported it appeared there were no injuries to report, but Jancare was on scene as a precaution.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating the fire. Right now there has been no information released on what caused the blaze.

