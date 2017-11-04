Texas Judge Accused of Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Texas Judge Accused of Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -

A South Texas judge has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he tried to run another vehicle off the road and pointed a gun at its occupants.
    
The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports state District Judge Guy Williams was indicted Friday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
    
Williams is free on a $25,000 bond.
    
According to police, a woman called 911 on April 28 and told dispatchers the driver of a Mercedes, later identified as Williams, allegedly attempted to run her car off the road.
    
In a statement, Williams' attorneys, Terry Shamsie and Lisa Greenberg, say he is innocent and asked people not to rush to judgment.
    
Police say Williams was accused of hitting a Jeep in 2013. No charges were filed.

