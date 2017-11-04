Annual Christmas festival raises funds for veterans in Oak Hill - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Annual Christmas festival raises funds for veterans in Oak Hill

By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
OAK HILL -

More than a 100 vendors set up shop in Oak Hill for annual Veterans Christmas Festival at the Lewis Community Center

Some of the items on sale included candles, jewelry, winter clothing and baked goods. 

"Its important to support our veterans and take care of them because they protect us and our freedoms and we are doing this for our veterans," organizer Crystal Warner said. 

Proceeds from vendor fees will go toward veterans and their families in Fayette County. 
Donations were also accepted for the county's JROTC program. 

