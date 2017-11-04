West Virginia Writers Inc. celebrates 40th anniversary with fall - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia Writers Inc. celebrates 40th anniversary with fall workshop

Posted:
By Kamrel Eppinger, Reporter
Connect
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

West Virginia Writers Inc. celebrated 40 years of service to literary interests with a writing conference on Saturday.

Tamarack hosted the event, which featured eight workshops that covered a variety of topics for beginning and advanced writers. 

“It's important, because it's a way for writers to not only get an opportunity to get more skills and learn more techniques about writing, but also an opportunity for writers to get together and collaborate with one another,” said West Virginia Writers Inc. President Eliot Parker. 

Some of the workshops included topics on play writing, novel writing, poetry, non-fiction and short stories.  

