Local veterans honored with breakfast, home essentials

PRINCETON - The Princeton Church of God hosted its 3rd Annual Veteran's Breakfast on Saturday to serve and honor the men and women of the armed forces both young and seasoned.

"This is fantastic,” said Army Veteran Hope Martin. “This is actually the first event I've ever been to since I got out of the service in the 90s, pretty amazing of the armed forces."

Jake Hatcher also attended the breakfast. He is 100 years old. "I enlisted in the Navy in 1940,” he said.

Hatcher served during World War II and the Korean War. Seeing the out pour of support gives him reassurance that he made the right decision many years ago. "It puts something in your heart it makes you feel that it is all well worth it all," he said.

For the past three years, Princeton Church of God has invited veterans and their families to come and take part in a hot breakfast and fellowship. Biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon and sausage were all on the menu.

For the first time this year, the event also included a stand down where veterans lined up and received a variety of supplies, including backpacks, sleeping bags and toiletries. The kind gesture isn’t taken for granted and some said they are already looking forward to next year.



"I just think it’s great that they are giving it out to us. As veterans, we appreciate that,” said Army Veteran Timothy Buford. “This a great thing and I hope to come back to see many more of them."