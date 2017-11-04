UPDATE: 5th West Virginia Jail Guard Suspended After Inmate's Escape

West Virginia corrections officials have suspended a fifth guard following an escape from a regional jail Oct. 25 that wasn't noticed for about 36 hours.



Four were suspended last week.



The Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority also said Friday that the system's medical provider, PrimeCare, advised that it fired an employee who was assigned there.



Authorities say 44-year-old Todd Wayne Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, escaped two days before scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possessing a stolen car. According to investigators, Boyes obtained khaki pants and a dark jacket he wore to escape by posing as a civilian or jail trusty. Three end-of-shift head counts had failed to note his disappearance.



U.S. authorities say Boyes was caught Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and returned to American soil.

