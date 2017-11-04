WVU Gets $5M From 1964 Graduate and His Wife

West Virginia University says a 1964 graduate and his wife are giving the school $5 million.



Most will go to the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources for scholarships, faculty fellowships and a faculty chair.



Verl Purdy earned a WVU degree in chemical engineering and later earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. He worked in management for several major chemical companies then founded an agricultural data analysis and marketing company that he sold in 2010.



The Poca native is currently president of Cadrillion Capital.



Purdy says WVU gave him the opportunity to go from one-room elementary school to first-generation college graduate and his career.



The remaining $1 million will be split between the College of Business and Economics and WVU Athletics for the golf program.

